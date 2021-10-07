PSG are scared against Breidablik / C1 (F) / Gr. B / Breidablik-PSG (0-2) / SOFOOT.com

More

    Women’s Breidablik 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain Women

    Goals: Khelifi (17e) & Geyoro (89e)

    The champions of France at a small trot.

    Largely favorites on paper, the girls of the PSG have known all the sorrows in the world to get rid of Breidablik this Wednesday in Kópavogur (0-2), for the first match of group B. In the icelandic cold, the Parisians have certainly quickly opened the scoring with a nice recovery from Léa Khelifi (0-1, 17e), but also showed a marked excitement in the game. Deprived of a championship match last weekend because of bad weather, the players of Didier Ollé-Nicolle were even scared on several occasions.

    For his first Champions League match with PSG, Barbora Votíková saved the furniture several times against the Icelandic attackers. In difficulty defensively, the Parisians were sorely lacking in offensive impetus, like Marie-Antoinette Katoto. The goal of the break finally came from Grace Geyoro’s right foot at the very end of the game (0-2, 89e).

    It was ugly, but the important thing is the three points.


    Women’s Breidablik (4-3-3): Ivarsdottir – A. Arnadottir, K. Arnadottir, Lillyardottir, Halldorsdottir – Antonsdottir (Soree, 87e), Tomasdottir, Ziemer – Sigurgeirsdottir (Georgsdottir, 71e), McCarty (Kristjandottir, 87e), Albertsdottir. Coach: Vilhjalmur Haraldsson.

    Paris Saint-Germain women (4-3-3): Votíková – De Almeida, Dudek, Ilestedt, Karchaoui – Hamraoui, Geyoro (Diallo, 90e), Khelifi (Däbritz, 70e) – Baltimore (Bachmann, 70e), Katoto (Huitema, 86e), Diani. Coach: Didier Ollé-Nicolle.
