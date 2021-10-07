PSG football – Javier Tebas in fury, PSG scammed UEFA

Since the transfer of Neymar to PSG in 2017, Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish Liga, has made the Parisian club his No. 1 enemy.

Over the years, Javier Tebas has established himself as the main opponent of Paris Saint-Germain but also of Manchester City. And for good reason, the president of the Spanish Liga, who has imposed very strict financial rules on Spanish clubs so that they no longer live with the money they do not have, would like this severity to be applied everywhere. This is why the charismatic Spanish leader gave an interview to the newspaper L’Equipe. In it, Javier Tebas shows his fangs again and says he has evidence of financial doping from Paris Saint-Germain. Heavy accusations from the one who obviously did not digest the departure of Messi in the French capital better than that of Neymar five years ago.





Javier Tebas still in cabal against PSG

“I criticize PSG because it does not generate the money to have the workforce it has. This causes a distortion of competition in the economy of European football. It does not correspond to actual sponsorship. How can PSG explain to us that it has a workforce of almost 600 million euros? If he wins Ligue 1, he will not win more than 45 million euros … It’s impossible ” plague Javier Tebas in the columns of the national daily, before continuing. “I can show, with figures to support, the cheating vis-à-vis financial fair play, which has not yet been changed. Before Messi, PSG had 40% more sponsorship than Manchester United … There is market value … Whether Messi and Neymar remain at PSG, I don’t care. It’s just that all of this hurts European football a lot. I am not the only one to say it. PSG escaped a sanction for a procedural flaw, not on the merits ”. Accusations that will not fail to boil Leonardo and the Qatari leaders of Paris SG, who have often expressed their exasperation at the repeated attacks by Javier Tebas. But for the Spanish leader, PSG should already have been condemned by UEFA, which has not kept its commitments in its fight for financial fair play.