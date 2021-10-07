PSG: Kylian Mbappé, a surprising new info falls before France

If he has not found the net in the last six games of PSG, Kylian Mbappé (22) recently confessed in an interview with the newspaper The team that he had indeed expressed the wish to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid during the last summer Mercato.

While the shock of the semi-finals of the League of Nations, France – Belgium, will take place this Thursday evening in Turin, it is however the personal case of Kylian Mbappé that attracts all the media attention. The reason ? After having delivered all his truths about his desire to join Real Madrid at the Mercato last summer, his relationship with Neymar, the arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG, but also his failure during the last Euro with the France Team, it was now the turn of the mother of the young striker of the Blues, Fayza Lamari, to make some confidences, to say the least, surprising during an interview with our colleagues from the newspaper The Parisian… and this a few hours now from the big meeting of the reigning world champions, trained by Didier Deschamps, against the Belgium of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku:





“We are currently discussing with PSG and things are going well. I even had Leonardo on the phone on Monday evening. After that, will we come to an outcome? One thing is certain: he will give his all until end to win the Champions League. Kylian needs to be fulfilled. If he is unhappy, he is able to tell you: I want to stop my career. And he often tells us so. With him, anything can change overnight “.