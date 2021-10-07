PSG: Messi and Mbappé, Rami gets carried away

Despite his desire to join Real Madrid last summer, striker Kylian Mbappé (22 years old, 9 games and 4 goals in L1 this season) ultimately remained at Paris Saint-Germain. The opportunity for him to evolve this season with Lionel Messi (34 years old, 3 games in L1 this season). An association whose central defender of Troyes, Adil Rami (35), is expecting a lot.





“Now Messi is more of a passer role, so it’s easier for the defenders, we can expect it. I don’t think he’s able to do his rookie slaloms yet. Besides, like I’m a big fan of Kylian and deeply hope he gets a Ballon d’Or, I’m glad he stayed at PSG. Not for me, because I don’t like players like him who reach their burst of speed in a few seconds, but because Messi will regale him. Honestly, if Kylian understands the calls he has to make, it will hurt a lot, Messi will know how to make the pass at the right time and perfectly dose it “, a estimated the former Marseillais during an interview with the official site of the Ligue 1.

Read 11.854 times – by Gilles Campos on 10/07/2021 at 3:24 p.m.



