PSG, Real Madrid – Mercato: the little sentence that confirms Mbappé’s departure in June

We could remember what we wanted from the interview with Fayza Lamari at Parisien. Kylian Mbappé’s supporters who want to see him continue at PSG will have highlighted the passage where his mother says that discussions continue with the leaders of the club in the capital for an extension. Those who would like to see him go will note that she said: “If he asked to go, it is because his time is up.” No past, no condition, of the present. And as proof that the sentence is not taken out of context, here is the full statement:

“It is” already “his fifth season in Paris. He took time to think because he also had the possibility of extending, it is always possible besides because no one can claim to know the future. He asked to leave, it’s because his time is up. We didn’t want to go free so we wanted to bring his departure forward by a year so that the club could receive compensation. But I understand that PSG want to keep Kylian. I also do not forget that his transfer from Monaco to PSG in 2017 blocked at € 145 million and it was Nasser (Al-Khelaïfi) who had made it possible to raise the Parisian proposal to 180 M € on August 31. I also understand that the supporters are not happy. But he has dreams of playing for both PSG and Real Madrid. “

Her family, her son’s future, money: the confessions of Fayza Lamari, mother of Kylian Mbappé https://t.co/36bkboEDFM via @the Parisian

