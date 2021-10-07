PSG: Tebas can prove his accusations

La Liga president Javier Tebas is still not letting go of Paris Saint-Germain. Very critical of the economic mode of operation of the reigning vice-champion of France, the Spanish leader added a layer on Thursday in the columns of the daily L’Equipe.





“Critics because they nabbed Neymar and Messi? It is lying to yourself to think that. I criticize PSG because they do not generate the money to have the squad that they have. It causes a distortion. competition in the economy of European football. This does not correspond to real sponsorship. How can PSG explain to us that they have a squad worth almost 600 million euros? If they win Ligue 1 , he will not win more than 45 million euros … It’s impossible. I invited the president of PSG (Nasser Al-Khelafi, editor’s note) and that of the French League (Vincent Labrune, editor’s note) to Show them the numbers that we have and where the irregularities are. They did not answer me. They are quick to criticize me, not to answer me. I can show, with figures to support, the cheating vis-à-vis financial fair play, which has not yet been changed. Before Messi, PSG had 40% more sponsorship than Manchester United … There is a value of market … That Messi and Neymar stay at PSG, I don’t care. It’s just that all of this hurts European football a lot, “Tebas said.

