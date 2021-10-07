PSG’s cheating denounced

Javier Tebas does not budge: the workforce of PSG is not in line with the income generated by the club in the capital.

Javier Tebas is on a crusade. His enemies ? The club-states of which PSG is the worst symbol, according to the president of the Spanish League. Present at Sportel de Monaco, the Spanish leader has also repeated his attacks against the club in the capital during an interview with L’Equipe, claiming to be able to prove the breaches of the rules of vice- champions of France.

“I can show, with supporting figures, the cheating vis-à-vis financial fair play, which has not yet been changed, he assured. Before Messi, PSG had 40% more sponsorship than Manchester United… There is market value… Whether Messi and Neymar remain at PSG, I don’t care. It’s just that all of this hurts European football a lot. I am not the only one to say it. PSG escaped a sanction for a procedural flaw, not on the merits. “





They are quick to criticize me, not to answer me

In the viewfinder of financial fair play after the signatures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, PSG had seen the Court of Arbitration for Sport prove it right in March 2019, the CAS considering that the investigating chamber of the financial fair play control had too late before re-examining the case at the request of the adjudicatory chamber in September 2018.

Much criticized on this side of the Pyrenees, Javier Tebas also assured that this relentlessness against PSG had nothing to do with the signatures of Lionel Messi and Neymar, who nevertheless hurt La Liga. “It’s lying to yourself to think that, he said. I criticize PSG because they don’t generate the money to have the squad they have. This causes a distortion of competition in the economy of European football. It does not correspond to actual sponsorship. How can PSG explain to us that it has a workforce of almost 600 million euros? If he wins Ligue 1, he will not win more than 45 million euros… It’s impossible. I invited the president of PSG (Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, editor’s note) and that of the French League (Vincent Labrune) to show them the figures we have and where the irregularities are. They didn’t answer me. They are quick to criticize me, not to answer me. ”