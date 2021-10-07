Putin’s statements stop rising gas prices – rt en français

By inviting Gazprom to increase its deliveries via the Ukrainian transit network, the Russian president has significantly lowered gas prices. On the Dutch hub, movements of up to -20% have been recorded.

While chaining the historical records on the rise since the beginning of the summer, the TFF, the virtual Dutch gas exchange, experienced its first serious downward movements on October 7.

Contracts for delivery in November even plunged nearly 20% around 9 a.m. GMT to 81.8 euros per MWh after the market opened at 112 euros. Prices then recovered briefly, but by mid-afternoon they were still trending close to 15% from the previous day’s closing price.





These movements follow on from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements the day before from his residence in Novo-Ogarevo near Moscow during a government videoconference meeting on energy development. “Gazprom believes that it would be more economically appropriate and profitable to pay a fine to Ukraine and increase the volume of gas pumped by new systems […] but I ask them not to do that, ”he said in particular.

The Russian president also added that it was not in Moscow’s interest to put Kiev “in a difficult position”, “despite all the” nuances “linked to Russian-Ukrainian relations to date”. The Russian president also wishes to preserve Gazprom’s reputation “as an absolutely reliable partner”.

Ivan Lapchine