Qantas: London and Los Angeles in November, an order for 100 single-aisle lanes in 2022

Following the Australian government’s announcement of the upcoming opening of Australia’s border crossings, the company Qantas confirmed to take over two international destinations, London and Los Angeles, since the November 14th.

It will operate three weekly flights between Sydney and London (with a stopover in Darwin) as well as three other weekly flights between Sydney and Los Angeles, in Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Qantas says it could increase frequencies to a daily flight on these two routes from mid-December if there is growing demand.

All adult passengers on these international flights will need to be fully vaccinated in order to board, as required by the Australian government. They must also present a negative PCR screening test carried out less than 72 hours before departure.

In addition, Qantas plans to order more than 100 single-aisle next year to replace its aging fleet of 75 Boeing 737-800s and 20 Boeing 717s, CEO Alan Joyce announced. A final decision –Airbus A320neo, Boeing 737-MAX or Embraer E-Jet E2, which model to choose? – will be taken in December. Note that the Jetstar subsidiary has already placed an order for 109 A320neo from the European aircraft manufacturer.





Also, the acquisition of new long haul to exploit very long routes, such as the one between Sydney and London, is back on the agenda at Qantas. Last year she had given up ordering 12 Airbus A350 due to the health crisis. ” We hope that at the beginning of 2022 we will be able to make a call for tenders“Said its CEO.

