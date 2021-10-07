QUANTUM GENOMICS: Quantum Genomics publishes its results for the first half of 2021 and provides an update on its clinical activity

Quantum Genomics reports results for 1er semester 2021

and takes stock of its clinical activity

Launch of firibastat expected at the end of 2023 in difficult-to-treat / resistant arterial hypertension.

Gross cash position of € 24.9 million at the end of June 2021.

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth – FR0011648971 – ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of drugs that act directly on the brain to treat hard-to-treat / resistant high blood pressure and heart failure, today publishes its results for the 1er semester 2021.

Jean-Philippe Milon, CEO of Quantum Genomics, declares:

“This first semester was marked by the recruitment of the first patient in the study of

Phase III REFRESH, the continuation of FRESH in phase III and the end of the Phase IIb QUORUM study, the results of which, announced at the end of August, pave the way for a new management of heart failure after myocardial infarction in patients with severe patients. Despite a severely disrupted health context, Quantum Genomics is pursuing its path with determination and discipline. Our stated ambition is to launch the commercialization phase of firibastat in arterial hypertension that is difficult to treat or resistant, from the end of 2023. Until then, we remain fully mobilized on the search for new partners, in particular to enter phase III in the field of heart failure, and we continue to explore new therapeutic areas, by relying on the potential of our technological platform built around BAPAIs and on the know-how of our teams. “

Continuation of research programs: marketing of firibastat expected at the end of 2023

Despite a hospital environment impacted by the pandemic crisis, Quantum Genomics is continuing its research programs.

In difficult-to-treat / resistant high blood pressure, Quantum Genomics confirms its objective of marketing firibastat as a single daily dose by the end of 2023, a formulation which promotes better compliance. In accordance with discussions with the FDA (“Food and Drug Administration”), the filing of the marketing dossier, which should take place in the third quarter of 2023, will be carried out on the basis of the interim results of the Phase III REFRESH study, or after 6 months of follow-up.

As a reminder, the REFRESH study, a pivotal phase III study in difficult-to-treat and resistant arterial hypertension, aims to demonstrate the long-term safety of the product as well as its efficacy at 3 months, after a single daily dose of 1000mg. The recruitment of 1er patient intervened last July. This study is being carried out jointly with the companies DongWha and Orient EuroPharma, in accordance with the partnership agreements signed respectively for South Korea and for South-East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The interim results of this study, which allow the filing of the marketing application file with the FDA, should be available in mid-2023.

With regard to FRESH, a randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled efficacy study, started shortly before REFRESH and conducted in partnership with Biolab Pharma, the recruitments of patients in the Brazilian centers have been delayed due to the severity of the disease. health situation in the country. The situation is now stabilized and the presentation date for FRESH’s results is now set for 2th quarter 2022.

The timetables for these two studies are perfectly aligned with the objective of placing firibastat on the market for the first time at the end of 2023.

In heart failure, Quantum Genomics presented the results of QUORUM, a Phase IIb study at the end of August. These results demonstrated the efficacy and good tolerance of firibastat, in particular in severe patients with an ejection fraction of less than 50%. These results pave the way for a phase III clinical study in these severe patients. The protocol for this study is being developed with the expert committee of Quantum Genomics. It will then be discussed and validated with the partner pharmaceutical laboratory which will support this Phase III and the marketing of firibastat for this indication.

First-half 2021 results: cash under control at € 24.9 million

In the first half of 2021, Quantum Genomics continued to receive payments due under the partnership contracts announced in 2020. Over the half year, Quantum Genomics invoiced and received € 2.3 million in royalties, corresponding to the initial payments (“upfront payments ”) partnership contracts signed in South Korea, Greece and Canada. The total amount of payments received over the 2020 and 2021 financial years reached € 4.3 million.

For the first six months of 2021, operating income amounted to € 2.7 million compared to

0.4 M € a year earlier. The operating result stood at -7.2 M €, against -5.9 M € at the end of June 2020. Personnel costs remain under control, while the progress of clinical studies leads logically to an increase in costs. operating.

After recognition of the research tax credit for € 1.2 million, the net result was – € 6.2 million at June 30, 2021. Free cash flow (amount of net disbursements related to operations) was established at – € 5.7 million over the period.

At the end of this 1er half-year, the company’s shareholders ‘equity amounts to € 21.8 million, to which are added € 0.3 million of other shareholders’ equity (conditional advances from Bpifrance). At the start of the year, the Orient EuroPharma Co. Ltd (OEP) took a stake in Quantum Genomics as part of a reserved capital increase in the amount of € 0.9 million, strengthening cooperation between the two companies in Southeast Asia and Oceania.





Available cash reached € 24.9 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to € 27.2 million as of December 31, 2020, while financial debts stood at € 3.0 million. These are made up of a loan guaranteed by the state of 1.5 M € granted by BNP and an R&D Innovation loan of 1.5 M € obtained from BPIFrance.

In the second half of 2021, the expected inclusion of the first patients in South Korea and Taiwan in the REFRESH study should allow Quantum Genomics to receive its first milestone payments.

Financial information summarized at June 30, 2021:

Data in K € (French standards) 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Products 2,711.7 377.3 Staff costs (1,109.7) (1134.0) Other operating expenses (8 824.8) (5,198.5) Operating result (7,222.9) (5,955.2) bottom line 4.9 (2.2) Current result before tax (7,218.0) (5,957.4) exceptional result (130.6) 16.5 Research tax credit 1168.3 860.0 Net profit (6,180.2) (5,081.0)

Availability of the half-year financial report

The half-year financial report, including the accounts as of June 30, 2021, the management report and the auditor’s report, will be available on the Company’s website on October 6, 2021: www.quantum-genomics.com. The half-year accounts were closed by the Board of Directors which met on October 4, 2021. They were subject to a limited review by the auditor.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular drugs, based on the mechanism of inhibition of cerebral Aminopeptidase A (Brain Aminopeptidase A Inhibition or BAPAI). The only company in the world to pursue this innovative approach directly targeting the brain, it is based on more than twenty years of research work by the University of Paris-Descartes and the INSERM / CNRS laboratory led by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortès at France secondary school. Quantum Genomics therefore aims to develop innovative treatments for complicated or even resistant arterial hypertension (around 30% of patients are poorly controlled or have failed treatment), and heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed dies in five years).

Based in Paris, the company is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0011648971 – ALQGC) and listed on the American OTCQX market (symbol: QNNTF).

More information on www.quantum-genomics.com

Contacts

Quantum Genomics contact@quantum-genomics.fr Communication building (EUROPE) Financial communication and media

quantum-genomics@edifice-communication.com LifeSci (USA) Mike tattory

Media communication

+1 (646) 751-4362 – mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com

