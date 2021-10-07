Real Madrid tremble after the revelations of Kylian Mbappé’s mother, the Spanish press in shock at FC Barcelona’s state of economic “ruin”

What follows after this advertisement

Spain in madness

Exploit of Spain last night in Milan in the semifinals of the League of Nations! La Roja brought down the invincible Italy, European champion last summer at Wembley, 2-1. A first defeat for Squadra Azzurra for 3 years and 37 games. And a first victory for the Spanish selection in Italy for 50 years! Hence the laudatory titles of the Iberian press on Thursday. “Mamma Mia”, exclaim for example Ace and Superdeporte. “Well done Spain”, exult Marca. For El Pais, it was “The great night of La Roja”, led by Ferran Torres, author of a double. Mundo Deportivo also do not fail to relate this success “historical”. Like the premiere of the 17-year-old Gavi with Spain.





Real tremble for Mbappé

“We are currently discussing with Paris Saint-Germain and things are going well.” These are the words of Kylian Mbappé’s mother, Fayza Lamari, this morning in the columns of the newspaper The Parisian. The mother of the French star confided in front of the readers of the daily and told about the intimacy of her son, but also his relationship to money or to family. Without forgetting of course to talk about the future of his son. And with this little sentence that opens the possibility of contract extension, it is the two pro-Madrid dailies, Marca and Ace, who are shaking this morning. They display their concern with a small insert on their cover. Concern that must be shared by Florentino Pérez, the president of Real.

The Spanish press in shock at the state of Barça

“Barça in ruins”. “Very close to bankruptcy”. This is how the Spanish media summarize the press conference held yesterday at FC Barcelona. The general manager, Ferran Reverter, came to the press to take stock of a financial audit launched by the club management after the presidency Josep Maria Bartomeu. And it is the latter who is singled out this morning by the dailies Sport and L’Esportiu. Bartomeu is accused of putting Barca in great danger with his “Harmful financial management”. Commissions to agents in all directions, an uncontrolled payroll and transfers, like that of Antoine Griezmann, made when there was not a penny. The failure is total and it is now the Laporta presidency who must meet one of the giants of Spanish football.