Reality contestant rushed to hospital with blood infection after surgery on her buttocks

Luna Skye, candidate for the show “Les Marseillais” told on Snapchat that she was hospitalized after cosmetic surgery on her buttocks.

If cosmetic surgery and reality TV generally go hand in hand, this was not the case this time around. Complexed by her “drooping buttocks “, Luna Skye, participant of the show “Les Marseillais” had decided to have them redone. Except that everything did not go as she had imagined since she had to be hospitalized urgently for an infection in the blood, several months after the operation while she was traveling.

The young woman recounted her misadventure on her Snapchat account: “I remained lying on the floor screaming in pain from Xanax! After the tests, they found an infection in the blood. The doctors asked me to stay in the hospital for three or four days. ”





Luna goes on to send a prevention message to her subscribers: “Surgery, even minimal, can let bacteria in like you open the skin! My buttocks, it can lead to necrosis. It’s really serious! Don’t play with that! (…) Don’t do surgery for please others. “

She’s not the first reality TV contestant to face complications after cosmetic surgery. A few months ago, Nabila was suffering from serious breast problems, after her breast prostheses were seriously damaged by surges of milk …