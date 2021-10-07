Renault gives up electric mirrors to ensure deliveries

Faced with the shortage of semiconductors and to ensure the production of some of its most popular models (Clio, Captur and Arkana), Renault no longer equips them with electrically folding mirrors.

It is a relatively innocuous equipment and which does not seem to mobilize marvels of technology: the electrically folding rearview mirror. However, it also requires its share of electronic chips.

In the context of a shortage of semiconductors, Renault has chosen to deliver its customers with more basic mirrors: they can still be adjusted electrically, but must be folded down by hand, notes an article by The Argus.

Several models are affected: the Clio and Captur, respectively second and sixth best-selling vehicles on the new vehicle market in France since the start of the year, and a particularly anticipated novelty, the Arkana coupe SUV.

Depending on the finish, this equipment is optional or standard. On a Clio in Limited finish for example, the “heated exterior mirrors, adjustable and electrically folding” are included in the City Plus pack at 350 euros, which also offers reversing camera and front and rear parking assistance.

Folding mirrors are part of the City Plus Pack © Renault

Two other pieces of equipment that are well integrated into the vehicles. Customers will therefore have to go back to the workshop to have these famous modern mirrors installed, “once the part is available so that the device and its control are installed”, specifies Argus, without knowing the expected time to be contacted.





Other recent examples from Dacia and Mercedes

An episode that recalls that of the Peugeot 308. Before the launch of the third generation of the compact sedan last September, the lion brand had given up digital counters on the previous version at the end of its life. Unlike Renault, which provides for a return from the workshop, customers had to give up this equipment in exchange for a discount on the final price.

It is also the commercial choice made by Mercedes. Customers waiting for a vehicle can give up certain equipment in exchange for a discount, notes the specialized site Caradisiac this Thursday, October 6. “If a customer does not agree with this offer, he can withdraw from the purchase contract,” said a spokesperson for Mercedes.

And this shortage affects both premium and low-cost brands. Last June, Dacia for example chose to deliver its Duster without multimedia system, fitted later, as for the mirrors.

These solutions respond to an increasingly critical situation. Stellantis, for example, has just announced the closure of the Opel plant in Eisenach, Germany, until early 2022 due to this shortage of components. A return to normal is not expected until next year or even 2023.