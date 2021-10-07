Rennes, his transfer, Benzema … Camavinga tells it all

Zapping Goal! Football club Rea Madrid: top 10 top scorers in history

departure

“It was done very quickly. With my family, we waited for things to materialize. As soon as I knew that there was the possibility of going there, I did not hesitate for a second. . Mine are still in Madrid. My little brothers and sisters are at school, they will live with me in Madrid. Even if my father goes back and forth since he loves Rennes a lot. “

Stade Rennais

“We keep very strong links, even with the players who have since left. We often discuss on Snapchat. As soon as I have days off, I will try to go there. Stade Rennais trained me , this is my training club and I owe him a lot. I will be grateful to him for life, otherwise I would not be where I am now. “

Real Madrid

“Everything is great in this club! It’s another dimension. The facilities, the rooms, everything is great. They are humble players who put me directly at ease. They make me a few jokes even if I don’t. Don’t speak Spanish well. Benzema? He puts everyone at ease. As a Frenchman, it’s sure that it’s easier. I’m next to him at the table, we laugh together. explained how everything was going here, if I need anything I ask him. “



