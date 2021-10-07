Resident Evil trailer: forget Milla Jovovich, here is a new faithful adaptation of the game

Five years after the end of the saga initiated by Paul WS Anderson and Milla Jovovich, the “Resident Evil” saga has a makeover in the cinema, with a reboot that is more faithful to the games from which it is inspired, as shown by the tape -announcement.





The dead come back to life again, and the Resident Evil saga is reborn on the big screen. A little less than five years after the last film of Paul WS Anderson and Milla Jovovich which, like the five preceding ones, did not worry too much about loyalty to the original material, Johannes Roberts intends to rectify the situation with this reboot.

And this can be felt very quickly in the trailer for the film which, not content to take over the iconic characters of the video game franchise (Jill Valentine, Claire & Chris Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy…), will replay some cult scenes. Including the first meeting between the heroes and a zombie in the Spencer mansion, unforgettable passage of the game with which it all began, in 1996.

As previously announced, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will be inspired by the first two games in the saga. And the story will take place in two separate locations: the mansion, where Jill (Hannah John-Kamen), Chris (Robbie Amell) and members of the STARS unit will make funny discoveries in every room. And the police station, theater of the misadventures of Leon (Avan Jogia) and Claire (Kaya Scodelario).





In view of this trailer, the young woman will be one of the engines of the plot. Because it is her will to bring down Umbrella Corporation by revealing her experiences in broad daylight that drives her to Raccoon City, unlike the game where we met her when she was looking for her brother Chris, without knowing the company. evil that gave birth to zombies and other terrifying creatures. Including the licker, a monster with an apparent brain and an immense tongue, which can be seen here.

Expected on November 24 in our theaters, this new Resident Evil therefore intends to wipe out the past and start on new bases. And there is no doubt that its producers already have ideas. Because there is material, while the eighth opus of the video game saga was released this year, without counting the type spin-offs “Veronica Code”.

There remain, at the moment, several unknowns: will the feature film be able to transcribe the agonizing atmosphere of the games, and their rise in horror? Will he manage to integrate the puzzles and other mystery elements that have allowed players to rack their brains? And what will it bring so as not to be a simple decal that the spectator will watch without a controller, and without being able to interact? Answers in a little over a month.

“Resident Evil”: who’s who in the new movie?