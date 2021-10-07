resignation of the prime minister two months after taking office

The President of the Republic of Peru, Pedro Castillo, announced, Wednesday, October 6, the resignation of his Prime Minister, a little more than two months after taking office, a decision which automatically entails that of the Prime Minister. whole government.

“I inform the country that today we have accepted the resignation of the head of government, Guido Bellido Ugarte, whom I thank for his services”Mr. Castillo said in a short surprise three-minute speech broadcast on state television. The Peruvian president did not give an explanation for this resignation and specified that a new prime minister and his government would be announced later in the evening, at 8 p.m. local time (1 p.m. Paris time).

Guido Bellido Ugarte, a 41-year-old engineer with no political experience, was appointed on July 29 to head the first government of President Castillo, from the same Marxist-Leninist Free Peru party.

“Today the president asked me to present my letter of resignation and I immediately complied with this request”, he said at a press conference, assuring not to know ” What are the reasons “ which led Mr. Castillo to change government. “I would like to say thank you and reiterate my gratitude, my respect for the confidence of President Pedro Castillo and for having assumed this post, I believe, with dignity”, he added. In his resignation letter, communicated to the press, Mr. Ugarte writes that he has presented Mr. Castillo with his resignation. “Irrevocable as head of government, as you requested”.

Pedro Castillo, candidate of the radical left, was proclaimed, on July 20, the winner of the presidential election of June 6 against the candidate of the populist right Keiko Fujimori, ahead of the latter by a few tens of thousands of votes.





Defiance of Parliament

During his brief message, Mr. Castillo appealed “To the broadest unity to achieve common objectives”, referring in particular to the economic recovery. “It is time to put Peru above all ideology and the positions of isolated parties”, underlined the president, a former rural teacher who wears in all circumstances a large traditional hat.

Maria del Carmen Alva, the president of the Parliament, dominated by the right-wing opposition, declared herself satisfied with this resignation. “After several days of unnecessary uncertainty and strongly questioned ministers, we welcome President Castillo’s decision to change cabinet. The Congress has the best arrangements for dialogue and governability ”, she tweeted. Strong tensions have reigned in the Hemicycle since the appointment of Mr. Bellido. A situation exacerbated since the death in prison of the leader of the Maoist group of Shining Path, Abimael Guzman, on September 11.

Parliament had given its confidence to the government on August 27 in a vote, but the mistrust continued, affecting the economy, the local currency, the soil, continuing to lose value as the stock market Lima was falling.

Peru faces recurring political instability and had three different presidents in a single week in November 2020. In addition, seven of the country’s ten previous leaders have been convicted or are under investigation for corruption.