Romania sinks into political instability

DECRYPTION – The impetuous Romanian prime minister has been drastically ejected from his seat as head of government of a country sinking into crisis.

For more than a month, the Romanian political scene had been shaken by endless quarrels between the liberals and the centrists who had shared executive power since the end of December 2020. Tuesday, the impetuous young Romanian prime minister Florin Cîtu (49 years old) was sharply ejected from his seat as head of government, after the vote of a motion of censure, plunging the country into instability, already shaken by a double health and social crisis linked to energy prices.

The vote was called “historicalIn Bucharest: never in Romanian democratic life has a motion recorded such a clear score. Rare thing in the still young Romanian democracy, one of the parties of the ruling coalition, the USR PLUS (the equivalent of LREM, member of the same European family “Renew Europe”), slammed the door of the government and rallied with the socialists of the PSD and the far-right AUR party to bring down the prime minister in parliament. USR PLUS blames NLP for everything