Russell Westbrook, his beautiful anecdote in tribute to Pau Gasol

On Monday, Pau Gasol decided to bow out. A true legend of Spanish basketball, the interior retired at the age of 41. While his jersey will be retired by the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell westbrook wanted to pay tribute to him.

New leader of the Angelenos, the former Oklahoma City Thunder has never hidden that he had been a fan of this team during his youth. And the native of Long Beach realized a confidence: he was a fan of Gasol, in front of Kobe bryant.

“I’ll tell you guys an interesting anecdote that nobody really knows about me. I actually considered Pau my favorite player growing up, even before Kobe. He could pass, shoot and score. For me, I just liked the way he played the game at such a height. I wouldn’t say I modeled my game on him. But I liked the way he played and always the right way. So it’s a fun little fact, “Russell Westbrook told reporters.



A simple anecdote, which nevertheless testifies to the impact of Gasol in the world of basketball. While Europeans did not necessarily have a very good reputation in the past, the Iberian, like Dirk Nowitzki or Tony Parker, put everyone in agreement with his talent.

Double NBA champion, but also world champion (and European champion three times), Pau Gasol has quite simply marked the history of basketball. And inspired many young talents, like Russell Westbrook at the time.

20 years later, Pau Gasol is again champion with Barcelona