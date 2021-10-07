Russia invites Taliban to international talks on October 20

At the initiative of Russia, international talks on Afghanistan will take place in Moscow on October 20. Among the guests: China, Iran, Pakistan, India which together with Russia form the “Moscow Format on Afghanistan” … But an invitation will also be sent to the Taliban regime, said the Russian envoy, Zamir, on Thursday. Kabulov. However, he did not specify who would be invited to these discussions, among the new leaders of Afghanistan who took over the country in August after the withdrawal of American forces.

This international conference, for which neither the agenda nor the level of representation have been detailed, will take place after an extraordinary G20 summit devoted to the critical humanitarian situation in Afghanistan on 12 October. Zamir Kabulov said on Thursday that Russia was working on the concrete modalities of sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, adding that “material” was being gathered for shipment.

The Kremlin reconciling with the Taliban since they took power

The Taliban, an Islamist movement, seized the Afghan capital Kabul in August after a lightning offensive that saw the government backed by Western countries collapse. Twenty years after being ousted from power by the United States, the Taliban have made a spectacular comeback, posing a series of challenges – especially security – for neighboring countries and beyond.





Russia is taking a keen interest in the situation in Afghanistan, a country occupied by Soviet forces for ten years until their withdrawal in 1989 after a bloody war. Moscow considers the Taliban movement to be terrorist, but has been in dialogue with it for years. The Kremlin has been conciliatory since their seizure of power, because of their promises not to let “terrorist” organizations establish themselves there, not to attack their neighbors, in particular the countries of Central Asia. allies of Russia, and to curb the trafficking of heroin and opium.

Russia, however, carried out joint military maneuvers during the summer with the forces of its allies in Central Asia, worried about destabilization at their borders. Zamir Kabulov further indicated that Russia was not “in a hurry” to address the issue of lifting UN sanctions against the Taliban.