Russia to invite Taliban to international talks

Russia will invite the Taliban to participate in international talks on Afghanistan in Moscow on October 20, the Kremlin’s envoy to this country announced Thursday, October 7, as quoted by Russian news agencies.

Read alsoPhotographing the Taliban: How Afghanistan’s New Rulers Control Their Image

Asked whether or not an invitation was sent to the Taliban regime which seized power in Afghanistan in August after the withdrawal of American forces, the Russian envoy, Zamir Kabulov, replied in the affirmative. However, he did not specify who, from the Taliban regime, would be invited to these discussions. China, Iran, Pakistan and India, which together with Russia form the “Moscow format on Afghanistan», Were also invited to these international discussions of which neither the agenda nor the level of representation were detailed. This international conference will take place after an extraordinary G20 summit devoted to the critical humanitarian situation in Afghanistan on 12 October. Zamir Kabulov said on Thursday that Russia was working on the concrete modalities of sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, adding that “equipmentWas being gathered for shipment.





The Taliban, an Islamist movement, seized the Afghan capital Kabul in August after a lightning offensive that saw the government backed by Western countries collapse. Twenty years after being ousted from power by the United States, the Taliban have made a spectacular comeback, posing a series of challenges – especially security – for neighboring countries and beyond. Russia is taking a keen interest in the situation in Afghanistan, a country occupied by Soviet forces for 10 years until their withdrawal in 1989 after a bloody war. Moscow considers the Taliban movement to be terrorist, but has been in dialogue with it for years.

Read alsoBetween the Taliban and the ousted government, the thorny question of Afghan representation at the UN

The Kremlin has been conciliatory since taking power, because of their promises not to leave any organizations “terrorists»To settle there, not to attack their neighbors, in particular the Central Asian countries allied with Russia, and to curb the trafficking of heroin and opium. Russia, however, carried out joint military maneuvers during the summer with the forces of its allies in Central Asia, worried about destabilization at their borders. Zamir Kabulov further indicated that Russia was not “hurry»To address the issue of lifting UN sanctions against the Taliban.