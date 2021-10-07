Ryanair and British Airways may not refund some tickets not used during the pandemic

Airlines Ryanair and British Airways are not required to refund certain tickets not used during health restrictions on travel under current law, conceded the British competition gendarme on Thursday.

The regulator, which closes an investigation opened in June, believes that the law “lacks clarity”.

The Competition and Markets Authority, believes “that the law does not give passengers a sufficiently clear right to a refund during the unusual circumstances” of confinements, she announced in a statement.

The CMA “can only apply the law that exists” and “has therefore decided to close this investigation,” she added.

The Competition Authority seized in June the file of these travelers who had not been reimbursed for flights they had not been able to take due to restrictions linked to the health crisis.

According to the CMA, during the confinement periods, British Airways was content to offer vouchers to be used on a future trip or ticket changes. The latter option was also offered by Ryanair.

“It is very unfair that passengers find themselves footing the bill when they obey the law (…) while British Airways and Ryanair have been allowed to keep their money for flights that people could not legally take “, said the consumer association Which? to AFP.





“The current regulations are not working,” she added, calling on the government to “revise the rules and strengthen consumer protection”.

The law provides that customers are entitled to a refund within 14 days, but this right applies “when an airline cancels a flight because the company cannot provide the agreed service,” the CMA said.

“But the law does not clearly decide the question (…) when the flight is maintained but the passengers are legally prevented from taking it”.

“We hope that the law will be clarified in the matter”, while “passengers have suffered unfair damage,” said Andrea Coscelli, director general of the CMA, in the press release.

British airways reacted in a statement to AFP, adding that they “followed the law at all times, making nearly 4 million refunds and offering a very flexible booking policy allowing millions of passengers to change their travel dates. journey or their destination “.

Ryanair for its part “welcomed the decision of the CMA”, specifying that “passengers had the option to change their reservation free of charge, which many have chosen to do”.

The CMA, however, clarified that it had already obtained reimbursement commitments relating to “hundreds of millions of pounds” from companies such as Lastminute.com, Virgin Holidays or the British branch of the tour operator TUI, while organized trips are covered by a other regulations.