    SALE from PlayStation Store: Up to 80% Off PS4, PS5 and PSVR Blockbuster Games and Rare Gems!

    If you’re the type to wait for promotions from PlayStation Store to fall for your PS4, PS5 or PSVR, there is plenty to do right now. Sony Interactive Entertainment last week launched offers on Big hit games, an operation which concerns 123 references until October 14, 2021. You can obtain The Last of Us Part II at € 25.99, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag at € 5.99, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at € 34.99, and many other essentials with up to -70% reduction at this address.

    PlayStation Store hit games

    And this week it’s the Rare pearls which are highlighted, with a wave of sales valid until October 21. We find there Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience, Celestial and Little nightmares at € 4.99, Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition at € 11.99, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst at € 3.99, and many more. There are a total of 452 games, DLC and bundles offered with up to -80% reduction and which can be found here.

    Buying a card PSN


