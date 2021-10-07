Savings: the unexpected cost of regulated savings accounts for the State



Regulated passbooks do not bring much money to the saver but they also cost the State (Credits: © sasun Bughdaryan – stock.adobe.com)

1.1 billion euros: this is what the French state loses each year because of the exemption from social and tax contributions of regulated savings.



By MoneyVox,

Livret A, LDDS, LEP … the term regulated savings covers a wide variety of different investments. What do they have in common? The interest they generate is exempt from income tax and social security contributions. We are talking about the net interest rate. In other words, each euro earned through a regulated passbook goes directly and fully into the pocket of the saver. But a recent report from the Observatory of Regulated Savings points precisely to this operation …

Regulated investments, a net loss for the State



Among the regulated savings products, there is the best known: the Livret A. Its little brother, the livret de développement durable et solidaire (LDDS), is also part of it, as are the popular savings account and the Livret young. Home savings can also be included, although only PELs and CELs opened before 2018 are exempt from tax and social contributions. Finally, the former PEP (Popular savings plans) come to end the march. The interest rate on these investments is said to be “net”. In contrast, the income generated by passbooks whose rate is “gross” are subject to income tax and social security contributions.





The total exemption from interest generated by regulated products represents a loss of earnings for the State: these are tax and social revenues that it does not collect. And this cost is not negligible if we are to believe the last report of the Observation of regulated savings (OER) which is based on a retrospective of the whole of 2020. This analysis shows the lack of earn more than 1.1 billion euros, on the basis of a single lump-sum deduction of 30% on the earnings of these investments.

The expensive Housing Savings Plan



The most costly tax and social exemption for the State concerns the PEL and the CEL. Home savings are thus three times more expensive than the famous Livret A. A situation which can be explained by the exemption granted to all PELs dating from before March 2011, without any time limit. A double winning investment for their holders: in addition to this tax advantage, they benefit from a very high interest rate compared to current performance, 4.46% on average.

Faced with this observation, the Regulated Savings Observatory went further. A hypothetical situation was studied, in which these old PELs were reduced to the current interest rate of this contract, ie 1% gross. With such a change, 3.9 billion euros could be generated and be used to finance the French economy and a few hundred million euros for public finances.