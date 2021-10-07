Scandinavian countries suspend the use of Moderna’s vaccine for the youngest

Doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against Covid-19, March 19, 2021. DADO RUVIC / REUTERS

The decision was announced almost simultaneously in Stockholm, Oslo and Copenhagen on Wednesday afternoon, October 6, before Helsinki followed suit later in the day. The four Scandinavian countries will temporarily limit the use of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine, due to the risk of inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium. Sweden suspends its use for children under 30 until 1er December, while Denmark advises against it for those under 18, like Norway and Finland which also recommend that men under 30 choose the Comirnaty from Pfizer-BioNTech.

The health authorities in these countries are careful to emphasize “Efficiency” of Moderna’s vaccine. The Spikevax thus preserves “An important place in the general vaccination program of Denmark », Specified the National Institute of Serology (SSU) in Copenhagen. Swedish chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell on Thursday recalled that “The risk-benefit balance was still largely positive” for the Spikevax, as for the Comirnaty.

So why such a decision? The health authorities evoke a “Precautionary measure”, taken on the basis of a study – unpublished – covering the four Scandinavian neighbors, and which reveals a risk of side effects more marked for the vaccine of Moderna than for that of the laboratory Pfizer-BioNTech. The data has been sent to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), for further analysis.





Young men more at risk

According to Anders Tegnell, the risk of developing myocarditis or pericarditis remains ” very rare “, but it usually appears in the weeks after the injection of the second dose of the vaccine, and it disappears after a month. Figures collected in the Nordic countries showed that this risk was “Much more significant in certain groups, especially young men” and that the difference between Moderna and Pfizer was “Noticeable”, said the Swedish epidemiologist.

In Sweden, the drug agency identified 34 cases of myocarditis and 11 pericarditis after taking the Moderna vaccine (1.8 million doses), compared with 75 and 44 respectively after the injection of the Pfizer vaccine (10.6 million doses). For its part, Norway recorded 131 cases of pericarditis and 52 of myocarditis after vaccination with Pfizer (6.1 million doses), against 36 and 40 cases respectively with Moderna (1.5 million doses).

Denmark, for its part, has “No more cases of myocarditis, nor differences between the two vaccines”, according to the Institute of Serology. For Danish epidemiologist Bolette Soborg, this could be explained by the fact that the country, unlike its neighbors, had already decided to only vaccinate 12 to 17 year olds with the Comirnaty vaccine. It is therefore “As a precaution” that Copenhagen has decided to formally advise against the Moderna vaccine for children under 18.

