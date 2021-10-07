seasonal diseases and viruses are back

Runny nose, sore throat and stomach, coughing fits … The latest data published by the Sentinels network, specialized in health monitoring, illustrate: acute respiratory infections (including Covid-19 but also influenza , bronchitis etc.) are rising for a month, and more particularly for two weeks. First concerned: young children.

Children, the first to be affected

Two weeks after the start of the school year, Public Health France already noted an acceleration in activity at SOS Médecins with 15% additional interventions for children (week of September 20 to 26, 2021). Consultations for “ENT and respiratory pathologies” jumped 28% in children, 24% in adults. At the top of the diagnosed diseases: bronchitis (+ 40% in children and + 42% in adults), asthma in 2-14 years (+ 18%) and bronchiolitis in children under 2 (+44 %).

Data corroborated by the Sentinels network. During the week of September 27 to October 3, “the incidence rates of cases of acute respiratory infection (ARI) seen in consultation (or teleconsultation) of general medicine” increased “in all age groups and particularly among 0-4 years old compared to the previous week “, can we read in the last weekly bulletin.

No increase in Covid

This increase may “can be explained by the circulation of respiratory viruses other than SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19)” according to epidemiologists. This is evidenced by the constant decline in “medical procedures for suspected Covid-19 all ages as well as their share in the total activity “ (-7% the week of September 20 to 26, 2021 compared to the previous week).

To view this Twitter content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for personalization and targeting advertising. I authorize

Manage my choices

Read also

MAP – End of the mask in primary school: 21 new departments concerned



Relaxation of barrier gestures

How to explain it? Like Guillaume Rozier, “data scientist” founder of CovidTracker and ViteMaDose, health professionals point to the decline in barrier gestures. Wear the mask in public, greet without shaking hands, avoid hugs, wash your hands regularly … proportion of French people who respect these instructions is steadily eroding, according to the CoviPrev survey carried out regularly since the start of the pandemic by Public Health France.

To view this Twitter content, you must accept cookies Social Networks.

These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for personalization and targeting advertising. I authorize

Manage my choices

The weather also plays a role, says Claire Rodrigues, assistant in a pharmacy near La Rochelle, at Le Mireuil: “We have seen a lot of temperature variations in recent weeks. It was hot during the day, around 20 degrees or more. But in the morning, sometimes, we did not exceed ten degrees. Except suddenly, people weren’t dressing enough. “ September is traditionally conducive to the circulation of seasonal respiratory viruses confirms Public Health France that each year, during this period, epidemiologists observe an upsurge in colds, mild flu-like syndromes and nasopharyngitis.

Concerns about the flu

The infection of most concern is the seasonal flu. With containments and barrier measures, there was no epidemic last year. Without having been confronted with seasonal viruses, the organisms could resist less this year and the epidemic be more virulent. At the end of August, pediatricians had sent an open letter to the Minister of Health to express their concern about this subject and call for a mass vaccination of children against flu and gastro.

50 or 60% effective against severe forms of influenza, vaccines are considered the best way to limit hospital admissions. The campaign is scheduled to start on October 26. “10 million doses” will be available “in the fridges of pharmacies when the vaccination campaign begins“, promised the Minister of Health Olivier Véran.

“The concomitant production of vaccines” against influenza and Covid-19 is “possible” and does not involve any danger, also underlined the High Authority of Health (HAS) at the end of September, encouraging the French to take the plunge. According to the health authority, “the two injections can be performed on the same day”, but in two distinct places of the body, an injection “in each arm“. And otherwise, there is no time limit between the two vaccinations.