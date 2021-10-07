Senegal, the only participant from sub-Saharan Africa

TOP RESA 2021: Senegal is the only participant from sub-Saharan Africa

Senegal made a remarkable participation this year at the IFTM TOP RESA Fair for being the only country in sub-Saharan Africa to have a stand.

The Senegalese Ministry of Tourism and Air Transport mobilized for the occasion, around the Senegalese Tourism Promotion Agency (ASPT): AIBD SA, LAS SA and Air Senegal SA as well as the private sector through the presence of hoteliers and receptive agencies, for good visibility of Senegal.

This tourism promotion fair, which takes place from October 5 to October 8, 2021, devotes a series of B to B meetings between the different actors of the tourism sector, was an excellent opportunity to boost the visibility of the Destination Senegal, with everything that it has as a comparative advantage: social and political stability, modernization of its airport equipment and infrastructure, vitality of its culture, richness of its tourist heritage, hospitality of its inhabitants, etc.





It should be noted that the French Secretary of State for Tourism made a point of personally visiting the Senegal stand where he was solemnly welcomed by the Ambassador of Senegal in Paris, His Excellency Maguette SEYE accompanied by the Head of the Senegalese delegation, the Director General of ASPT, Mr. Pape Mahawa DIOUF.

Senegal’s participation was an opportunity to present the “Teranga” country as an open, safe, secure and reliable destination in its management of covid-19.

Senegalese tourism professionals seized the opportunity to reassure the French tourism profession as well as the various partners, as to their mobilization for the promotion of Destination Senegal which remains attractive on the French market, despite the backlash from the pandemic.

The IFTM TOP RESA Show is experienced as a privileged moment allowing to recreate a collective stimulus of revival, between the actors of the Ministry of Tourism and Air Transport, the private sector and the partners present on the French market.