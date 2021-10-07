September podcast audiences: “The big heads” leader, Hondelatte progressing, RMC in shape

What are the most popular podcasts in France? Each month, through the eStat Podcast measure, the Médiamétrie institute records all the audio content listened to directly in streaming or downloaded on the majority of listening media. The indicators are established using a technology called “site-centric” with a tag embedded in the download link, which has no impact on the users’ listening experience. The institute stresses that filtering is carried out every month in order to exclude abusive downloads.

Nearly 136 million plays in September

This month of September is marked by a “absolute record“according to Médiamétrie with nearly 136 million listeners, all media combined and this worldwide, including nearly 110 million in metropolitan France and the overseas departments alone. A sharp increase over one year (+ 42%) which is partly explained by the expansion since August 2021 of the scope taken into account by Médiamétrie: the study now includes the measurement of all podcasts accessible via the sites and applications of France Inter and France Culture. compared to the month of August (+ 26% more listenings) indicates the growing popularity of podcasts among French people.





The top 10 podcast brands are dominated by “Les biges heads” with 13.8 million listenings for RTL and by RMC with “After foot”, with 13.3 million listened to content. Far behind appears Christophe Hondelatte with “Hondelatte tells” on Europe 1, whose stories generated around 7 million listenings and downloads and which remains the most listened to podcast of stories with an increase of around 56% in one year according to a press release from the Lagardère group resort. “Listening boosted, in particular, by the launch at the start of a new ambitious format entitled ‘Hondelatte tells a year‘”, specifies Europe 1.

The Top 10 podcasts in September 2021 *

1. RTL / “The Big Heads” (13,787,000)

2. RMC / “The after foot” (13,283,000)

3. Europe 1 / “Hondelatte tells” (6,997,000)

4. France inter / “By Jupiter!” ** (5,773,000)

5. France inter / “Sensitive affairs” (4,875,000)

6. RMC / “Super Moscato Show” (3.509.000)

7. France Culture / “The nights of France Culture” (2,733,000)

8. France Culture / “Feet on the ground” (2,718,000)

9. RTL / “The hour of the crime” (2,546,000)

10. RMC / “The big mouths” (2,544,000)

Regarding the top podcast editors, France inter dominates its main competitor RTL. The public station aggregates nearly 39 million plays and / or downloads worldwide. RMC is the number one private radio station in the ranking, ahead of RTL (22.8 million vs 22.1 million). It is even a historical record of listenings for RMC, as highlighted by the radio in its press release, which is also the only one to position three of its podcasts in the top 10 in September with “L ‘ after foot “(2nd podcast in France),” Super Moscato Show “(6th) and” Les grandes gueules “(10th)

The Top 10 Podcast Publishers in September 2021 *

1. France Inter (38,933,000)

2. France Culture (26,233,000)

3. RMC (22,882,000)

4. RTL (22,125,000)

5. Europe 1 (12,415,000)

6.franceinfo (4,104,000) ***

7. Conventional radio (2,499,000)

8. France televisions (1,620,000) ****

9. BFM Business (1,292,000)

10. France Blue (779,000) ***

source: Médiamétrie – eStat Podcast measurement – September 2021

* number of plays and / or downloads

** excluding “Le moment Meurice”, which appears in 11th place

*** listening to podcasts from franceinfo and France Bleu sites and apps is still partially measured

**** The 1st podcasts (the overseas portal) are not included in the scope of the measure