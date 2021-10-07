serious setback for industrial production in August

Industrial production fell sharply in August in Germany, after the rebound observed in July, while the shortage of components slows down factories, especially in the automobile, according to figures released Thursday.

Read alsoCovid-19: vaccine manufacturers boost their production capacities in southern countries

German industry produced 4% less over one month in August, said the Federal Statistical Office Destatis. In July, production rebounded 1.3%, after three consecutive months of decline, according to an upward revised value. Analysts, according to the Factset consensus, expected a more modest drop in August, to -0.1%. Over one year, production has climbed timidly by 1.7%, but remains 9% below its level before the Covid-19 pandemic, in February 2020.





-17.5% in the automotive industry

In detail, production fell 17.5% in the automotive sector, in the midst of the doldrums, and 7.8% in capital goods compared to July. The production of consumer goods fell by 2.6% and that of intermediate goods by 2.4%. Construction fell by 3.1% while the only increase of the month is due to the energy sector (+ 4.1%).

After a sharp rebound in the German economy in the second half of 2020, the trend in recent months has been negative, due in particular to shortages of materials such as semiconductors, wood and plastics, which bode poorly for the growth of the GDP in the third quarter.

Read alsoIndustrial production increases by 1% over one month in August, according to INSEE

By adding soaring energy prices and production stoppages, especially visible in the automobile, we get a “poisonous drink that smells slightly of stagflationComments Jens-Oliver Niklasch, economist at LBBW. The IfW economic institute in Kiel recently downgraded its GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 2.6%, against 3.9% previously expected.