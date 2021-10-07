More

    Sex Education, a famous French singer in the series: “C’est ahurissant!”

    Students at Moordale High School are clearly influenced by the past. While many students of the series Sex Education adopt a 1980s style of dress – when they are not wearing their uniforms, of course -, they were entitled to a little additional wink of yesteryear, in episode 4 of season 3. Since Otis, Maeve, Ruby and Aimee, among others, are preparing to go to France in school trip, title The happy people walk, by Gérard Lenorman, sounded at the same time as their bus started. A surprise for all Netflix subscribers … but not only.


    Gérard Lenorman, who sang this title lightly in 1975, was himself stunned by the news. This is what he assured Yves Calvi and Steven Bellery, at the microphone of RTL radio, on October 7, 2021. “I found out yesterday, confessed the 76-year-old artist. It’s overwhelming, it’s mind-boggling, I don’t believe in it any more! I find it hard to realize. It is mind boggling. Never has life given me such a gift. It is planetary. And I didn’t ask the Americans for anything [la série est britannique, NDLR.], I didn’t even know they knew me. That’s crazy. I learned that yesterday. I am flabbergasted. But at the same time, I knew that someday something was going to happen. You have to take your time in life.


