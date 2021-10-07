Sexual abuse: after the reaction to the Sauvé report, the Vatican acquits two accused priests

A Vatican court on Wednesday acquitted two priests in a case of alleged sexual abuse of minors at a youth residence in Vatican City between 2007 and 2012.

Father Gabriele Martinelli, now 29, was accused of forcing a young man, known by the initials LG, to have sex, mainly when they were both minors. A six-year prison sentence had been requested for Gabriele Martinelli, who was not yet a priest at the time.

Father Enrico Radice, rector at the time, now 72 years old, was accused of having concealed these alleged abuses. He faced a four-year jail term.





The two clerics have always claimed to have committed no wrongdoing and accused LG of having orchestrated a campaign of personal revenge against them. The facts would have started in 2007 in the pre-seminary of Saint Pius X, accommodation for altar boys who participate in masses celebrated in Saint Peter’s Basilica and who for some are considering becoming priests.

This double acquittal comes the day after the publication of the report of the independent commission on sexual abuse in the Church (Ciase), which made Pope Francis react on Wednesday. He was saddened by the “considerable” number of victims of sexual abuse within the Church in France. He called on French Catholics to “assume their responsibilities” to avoid the repetition of such facts.