Shadow’s new ambitions after its takeover by Octave Klaba

Éric Sèle, Managing Director of Shadow (ex-Blade) since its takeover by Octave Klaba and his Jezby fund in spring 2021, comes back with us on the relaunch strategy of the specialist in cloud computing after a long road strewn with pitfalls.

After a long period of difficulty, it is time for reconstruction at the specialist’s cloud computing Shadow, who should no longer be called Blade.

As a reminder, the company founded in 2015 has developed an offer of cloud gaming allowing users to remotely access powerful cloud-based PCs from entry-level devices. However, the road has been particularly bumpy for the start-up that became a technological nugget when it entered the first cohort of the Next 40 index at the end of 2019.

Huge material expenses, empty boxes, an offer that does not take off, a health crisis that does not help matters, successive departures of executives, temporary reorganizations, increased competition from some Gafam … And, finally, a lifting of Fund failed at the end of 2020 put Shadow in a more than delicate position. At the start of 2021, the company went into receivership and began looking for a buyer. Faced with several offers, including one put on the table at the last minute by Iliad and several employees, it is ultimately Octave Klaba, president and founder of OVHcloud, and his Jezby fund who are chosen by the Paris Commercial Court for resume Shadow (still called Blade at the time).

Recruitments, rental model at OVH, price increase …

Since the takeover, Shadow has put in place the foundations of its recovery strategy. Octave Klaba relies on a global service of cloud computing able to offer a “European pass capable of resisting big monsters”, explains Éric Sèle, new Managing Director of Shadow. A campaign to recruit and retain essential profiles is thus launched, as is the relocation of servers at OVHcloud. Shadow effectively adopts a “Completely different model” which no longer relies on heavy investments in data centers and hardware equipment, but rather on a rental model from OVHcloud, details Éric Sèle.





All this is accompanied by a price increase. The monthly subscription of € 12.99 / month, which was part of a customer acquisition policy, but was not “By no means sustainable”, according to the CEO of Shadow, costs the initial price of € 29.99 / month. No more annual offers, even if customers who had already taken out this subscription will see their contract honored. If the price increase displeases some of the users, Shadow is betting on a “Other community” satisfied to see Shadow power “Resume the path of investment and innovation”.

“At 13 €, we would have found ourselves at the bar of the court in six months”, assures Éric Sèle who emphasizes that, even with the single price of € 29.99 / month, Shadow is not making any margin today due to a volume of customers that is still too low. To reach the breakeven point, it would mean signing some 40,000 new customers. At the beginning of September 2021, the company had opened 5,000 new immediately available accesses.

Recreate trust and credibility

A second priority for the “new” Shadow today is to recreate trust and credibility with its community, which has not necessarily seen the fulfillment of promises made in the past, such as the dual screen (now launched ). For the CEO, the ambition is clear: it is about “Say what we are going to do and do what we are going to say within the allotted time”.

Shadow also relies on differentiating products to attract new users, such as virtual reality, which is currently in the beta test phase. Business services are also part of the new strategy. Dedicated teams work in particular, within a platform independent from the rest of the activity, on issues of securing company data. The ultimate goal is to enable Shadow to deploy new verticals beyond the simple gaming, and maybe finally find some form of stabilization.