she claims he would have “belittled her as a woman” (VIDEO)

For the fans, Claude is one of the favorites of Koh Lanta from his first appearance in the game in 2010 until his current role in the “all stars” edition of the show. Very strong in the tests and coveted outside the sphere of the game, he even enjoys an image of ideal son-in-law thanks to his role of father and husband which he assumes with pride. But could her image be tarnished by statements? Between the fed up of some candidates, inside and outside the adventure, this is the question that arises. And the intervention of Charlotte October 6 on C8 probably isn’t going to help matters. Candidate of Koh-Lanta the Island of Heroes, she had been eliminated from the adventure when she and her partner Teheiura each had an immunity collar. Necklace of immunity that the concerned transmitted, for its part, to the only remaining duo of former reds on the camp, Jessica and… Claude. She was invited this Thursday inDo not touch My TV in order to respond to the criticisms that the player is currently the target of because of his behavior in Koh-Lanta, the legend, currently broadcast on TF1.

A visible disagreement during the adventure

Charlotte’s adventure in Koh Lanta had ended abruptly and during it, the adventurer had not shown a perfect understanding with Claude. At the end of the broadcast, the candidate explained, in a live interview with host Denis Brogniart, why she would have liked to eliminate the finalist from the program: “When he arrived at the Reds, instead of integrating a little bit and getting to know us, he went straight to see Ahmad, because Teheiura must have told him that he was the strategist, and he said‘Charlotte, we have to eliminate her. Charlotte is the worst ‘. From that day on, facing Claude, I say ‘ Eye for eye, tooth for tooth’. I will not let you down (…) At no point in the game I could have trusted him… I knew he was playing personally. Every day he changed his mind. I felt him very tricky“,she notably declared.





“Yes, he’s a manipulator”

This Thursday, she put a layer back on the set of TPMP, this time targeting the personality of the adventurer. “When we talk about Claude, it’s about the proofs. He is very strong. Yes, that, we cannot take away from him. It’s like when we say that we must separate the artist from the human. There it is a bit the same. We separate the performer from the human. All these images on Claude’s performances. Ok, stop. Claude is a champion, very strong in events. Next to that, there is the human, there is the person he is and yes he is a manipulator, he is a fine strategist. He is someone who can be arrogant. And during my season, he was, but we haven’t necessarily seen him. We have seen the smooth Claude, the very strong Claude. In 2010 he was already like that so I don’t understand why people are amazed at that ” , she began.

Demeaning words?

Charlotte then made accusatory remarks against the adventurer: “He demeaned me, already as a woman, whether physically, on my body, to tell me‘but you’re not sporty, but I don’t understand, your thighs…’ there are jokes and there are belittle the woman as such in front of everyone and laugh. And even when I was no longer in the game, it still laughed about it, about the body “. Faced with the humiliations of which Charlotte tells that she would have been the victim, Mohamed, present on the set, was astonished that these images were not filmed – or at least shown – and declared that this image of “macho” does not did not correspond to that which he made of Claude.

Do not touch My TV, to be found in full on the application myCANAL.