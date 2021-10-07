More

    Shiba Inu Continues To Explode Following Rumor, + 300% Over 7 Days, Top 20 Crypto By Investing.com

    Investing.com – Cryptocurrency continues to explode relentlessly, allowing it to enter the top 20 of the most important cryptocurrencies, currently in the 19th position. The Shiba Inu in fact grew 64% over 24 hours, and 305% over one week, with a capitalization of 11.28 billion dollars, ahead of Algorand.

    Like all other cryptocurrencies the Shiba Inu take advantage of the widespread bullish wave, but its impact has been reinforced by several information and rumors about the SHIB.

    It will be recalled first of all that the boss of Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 Elon Musk published last Sunday a photo of his dog Shiba Inu, which was pointed out by some observers as a bullish factor at the beginning of the week, although the The market’s reaction to Musk’s tweet was not immediate.

    As for the day yesterday, the rise of the Shiba Inu can be partly attributed to rumors of the inclusion of the cryptocurrency on the platform of the famous Robinhood broker. However, this rumor has not since been confirmed or denied.

    Regardless, the impact on the price of the Shiba Inu was supported by these rumors yesterday, leading to a further bullish acceleration, which has so far taken the Shiba Inu to a high of $ 0.00002927, on the way. for the psychological threshold of 0.0003.


    Finally, it should be noted that from a technical point of view, the hourly chart of the Shiba Inu shows a first support towards 0.000025 $, before 0.000020-0.00002150 $.

