Shiba Inu overtakes AVAX and Chainlink, and SHIB becomes 12th largest crypto by market capitalization

Shiba Inu is poised to overtake Dogecoin with its rapid growth in market capitalization. Memecoin is currently the most traded cryptocurrency on Binance, Coinbase, and Huobi.

Shiba Inu ranks 12th among cryptocurrencies, ahead of Ethereum-killers and Chainlink

Shiba Inu, a memecoin anonymously created by Ryoshi in August 2020, is now trending as the most traded cryptocurrency on major exchanges. The three SHIB, BONE and LEASH tokens of the Shiba Inu ecosystem have seen demand peak over the past two weeks.





The launch of the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange platform of Shiba Inu and the implementation of the ” combustion mechanism Have triggered a rise in the price of memecoin. Memecoin currently ranks 12th in terms of market capitalization on CoinGecko, the world’s largest independent crypto data aggregator.

Several developments in the SHIB ecosystem have contributed to the current rise. The key factors are the implementation of the burn mechanism, the announcement of the launch of 10,000 shiboshis on ShibaSwap and the increase in the number of token holders.

Analysts compared SHIB’s current rally to DOGE’s run to an all-time high. @HsakaTrades, a pseudo cryptocurrency analyst, recently tweeted,

Screenshot from what happened when DOGE had siphoned of all the volume from alts during its run earlier and it retraced after hitting its first pit stop at $ 0.45. Expecting something similar with SHIB. n / a @cryptoalle pic.twitter.com/SUv1YOkqAB – Hsaka (@HsakaTrades) October 7, 2021

As Shiba Inu prepares to venture into the games, holders expect its demand to increase. For starters, SHIB faced two key challenges – a lack of liquidity and a lack of ecosystem updates.

With its recent listing on Coinbase, SHIB has largely overcome the liquidity problem, as its daily trading volume exceeds $ 15 billion.

SHIB topped cryptocurrencies like Avalanche (AVAX), Chainlink (LINK), Uniswap (UNI) and Litecoin (LTC) with a market cap of $ 15 billion.

FXStreet analysts assessed the token price trend and said SHIB has exceeded expectations with its rally. Analysts set a higher target of $ 0.00003000.