Shortage. Stellantis (PSA) suspends production in Austria!

“The automaker Stellantis announced this Tuesday, October 5, the suspension of its production in Vienna, Austria, from October 18 to December 31, due to the global shortage of chips. “The entire world automotive industry is in an exceptional situation due to the current health crisis of Covid-19”, justified in a press release the giant resulting from the merger of PSA (Peugeot, Citroën, Opel) and FCA (Fiat, Chrysler).

“Production will resume on January 2, 2022 and a partial unemployment solution is planned for employees in order to make the interruption socially acceptable,” he said.

Around 460 people are employed in the plant in the Austrian capital, which produces for Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Opel and Peugeot in particular. The semiconductor crisis is beginning to weigh heavily on automotive workers who are suffering unemployment measures in several countries, including Germany ”.





The car market is in the midst of a slump, a transition they say, but for the moment no one is buying cars since no one knows exactly what we will be allowed to use tomorrow. And the electric is famous, except that those who want a car want a vehicle that can cover 1,000 kilometers or more while refueling in 10 minutes, not in 8 hours of recharging every 300 kilometers.

So logically, sales collapsed in the face of the unknowns weighing on economic agents.

We are killing the European auto industry in the utmost silence.

And if electric cars really emerge, they will be produced in China like Dacia’s little Spring.

In any case, it is the European factories which will close and nothing is planned. Nothing to compensate for this low noise technological and industrial drama.

Charles SANNAT

