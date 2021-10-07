Silver for Victoire Berteau, bronze for Mathilde Gros at the European Track Cycling Championships

Thomas fourth in the pursuit

Finally, and undoubtedly blunt after his title of European champion in the points race won 24 hours earlier, Benjamin Thomas failed at the foot of the podium in the individual pursuit tournament. In contention for a bronze medal after having achieved the fourth fastest time in qualifying, the Frenchman, long in the lead, was finally beaten for this third place by the Swiss Claudio Imhof, author of a remarkable end of the race. In the grand final, the European title of the discipline went to the Italian Jonathan Milan who managed to join the Russian Lev Gonov before the end of the last round.