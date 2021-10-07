Silver for Victoire Berteau, bronze for Mathilde Gros at the European Track Cycling Championships

At the end of the third day of the European track championships which are contested until Sunday at the velodrome of Granges (Grenchen) in Switzerland, the French team now has seven medals since the start of the competition, this Thursday evening. .
Victoire Berteau went for a silver medal at the end of the omnium event based on four disciplines: scratch, tempo race, elimination and points race. After a perfectly controlled tournament, the Picardy could not do anything against the British Katie Archibald, logical European champion.
Vigier still in the game
In women’s speed, Mathilde Gros, after being discarded in the semi-final for the gold medal race by the Dutch Shanne Braspennincx, managed to win a beautiful bronze medal against the Ukrainian Olena Starikova. In the women’s speed final, Braspennincx won in two heats ahead of the German Léa Sophie Friedrich.
In men’s speed, if the young Tom Berache (22), French champion in the specialty, got out at the quarter-finals stage, Sébastien Vigier still remains in play. The 24-year-old Parisian, already a medalist of silver with the team sprint trio on Tuesday, climbed to the semi-finals after beating Poland’s Mateuz Rudyk in two sets. He will be opposed, this Friday, to the Dutch terror Jeffrey Hoogland, already European champion on the kilometer three days ago, for a place in the final.
Thomas fourth in the pursuit
Finally, and undoubtedly blunt after his title of European champion in the points race won 24 hours earlier, Benjamin Thomas failed at the foot of the podium in the individual pursuit tournament. In contention for a bronze medal after having achieved the fourth fastest time in qualifying, the Frenchman, long in the lead, was finally beaten for this third place by the Swiss Claudio Imhof, author of a remarkable end of the race. In the grand final, the European title of the discipline went to the Italian Jonathan Milan who managed to join the Russian Lev Gonov before the end of the last round.