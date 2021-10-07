Singer Tina Turner has sold the rights to her songs

81-year-old singer Tina Turner has sold the rights to her music to BMG, the music company said on Wednesday.

The amount of the transaction was not disclosed, but according to several media, the singer would have pocketed some 50 million dollars (about 43 million euros) thanks to this financial transaction.

The agreement allows BMG to acquire the rights to ten studio albums that Tina Turner produced as a solo artist between 1974 and 1999. The company thus becomes the owner of iconic titles such as “Private Dancer“,”What’s Love Got To Do With It“,”The Best” and “Steamy Windows“.

BMG is also granted the rights to two live albums, two soundtracks, five compilations but also the singer’s marketing image. This will allow the company to have the right to use Tina Turner’s name and image for sponsorship or merchandising in the future.





The “Queen of rock & roll“, who acquired Swiss nationality, will remain associated with the Warner Music record company.

More and more music stars are starting to sell the rights to their songs lately. This is a consequence, among other things, of the drop in record sales and the loss of concert income due to the coronavirus crisis. Paul Simon, Neil Young and Bob Dylan, among others, preceded Turner.