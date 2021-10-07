Six months before the presidential election, Emmanuel Macron increasingly assumes a pro-nuclear position

Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to the Framatome plant in Le Creusot (Saône-et-Loire), in December 2020. JEAN-CLAUDE COUTAUSSE FOR “THE WORLD”

And suddenly, the nuclear issue was invited into the presidential campaign. The file, passionate and divisive, source of anguish inherited from the disasters of Fukushima and Chernobyl for some, reason of national pride for others, arose even before the arrival of the first frost of winter. The vertiginous rise in gas and electricity prices observed in recent months, by bringing up the issue of energy sovereignty, has pushed almost all the candidates, displayed or approached for the presidential election of 2022, to position themselves for or against the atom.

In this debate, Emmanuel Macron has chosen his camp. That of nuclear. A position which, according to him, is not incompatible with environmental issues. Power stations do not produce CO 2 , insists those around him, and supporting the sector does not prevent the development of renewable energies, while tackling the issue of waste. “We are not for or against nuclear power, we are for the reduction of greenhouse gases”, do we support at the top of the state?





During an exchange with the press on the sidelines of the summit between the countries of the European Union and their Western partners in the Balkans, in Slovenia, Wednesday, October 6, the Head of State reaffirmed this position. Not failing to recall that all European countries were facing this surge in energy prices, Emmanuel Macron stressed that “France was less dependent than others on fossil fuels because of our nuclear power”. A declaration of support for the French nuclear industry, which accredits the idea that the President of the Republic, after having programmed the closure of twelve aging reactors by 2035, intends to (re) invest in the industry.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also The race for small nuclear reactors is on

According to information released by Europe 1 on October 4, Emmanuel Macron could announce, as of Tuesday, October 12, during the presentation of the investment plan to build the “France of 2030”, support for the financing of “Small modular reactor” (SMR), mini nuclear power plants which can be used as a backup to existing power plants.

“Energy sovereignty”

Change of foot? Emmanuel Macron was once suspected of having “shameful nuclear power”. At the start of his term, did he not implement the closure of Fessenheim, a promise made by his predecessor François Hollande desired by environmentalists? What to denounce “Carelessness” of the energy policy of the Head of State, according to the representative of the National Rally (RN), Marine Le Pen, who, after judging the dangerous industry, made nuclear a “Absolute national priority”. “There is not an energetic ‘at the same time’. Fessenheim was an aging industry (…) and, yes, we will invest in other plants to renew the park ”, retorted Clément Beaune, the Minister of European Affairs, on Europe 1, on October 5.

You have 55.27% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.