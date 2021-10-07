Small and mid caps: Portzamparc’s selection gets a makeover in October



(Photo credits: Rawpixel -)

In September, the High five selection of Portzamparc sailed against the tide. The portfolio increased in value by 3.4% while its benchmark, the CAC Mid & Small, fell by 2.9%. Portzamparc unveils its new short list for October.

While the CAC Mid & Small plunged 2.9%, the Nantes selection of five small and medium values ​​rose 3.4% in September. The increase is less pronounced than usual, which seems to justify a renewal of the portfolio.

Faithful to the position, the selection has increased by 97.2% since the start of 2021, against 12.2% for the CAC Mid & Small index.

This month, SII and Hexaom bow out following “profit taking” and a “disappointing stock market reaction”. Jacquet Metals suffers from “fears about its economic growth”, while Clasquin and Séché Environnement are leaving after excellent results.

In October, the portfolio welcomes the stocks Ekinops, Eramet, Lisi, Trigano and Vetoquinol.

As a reminder, this selection includes five values. It is equally weighted and reviewed monthly. Securities are chosen using a dual approach: excellent fundamentals and short-term stock market potential. The free float must be greater than 10 million euros.

Ekinops: buy with a target price of 8.90 euros

Portzamparc notices “an interesting entry point” on the title Ekinops. The telecommunications solutions provider enjoys “good commercial traction” in North America and Europe and long-term growth potential thanks to the “ramp-up of software suites” and “sales synergies that ‘it remains to be exploited between Ekinops and OneAccess ”. Margins can be improved while “the risk of shortage of components remains measured at this stage”. The design office is targeting a gross margin of 55.5% and a gross operating margin (EBITDA) at 17.7%. He is considering a rise in the price of 25% for a security that has underperformed its index since the start of the year.

Next event: publication of third quarter revenue on October 12, 2021.

Eramet: buy with a target price of 100 euros

The mining company is benefiting from the economic recovery which is pushing the price of raw materials to high plateaus: + 45% for ferromanganese in eight months, 37% for silicomanganese … Nickel has gained 38% over nine months. Eramet’s turnover increased by 11% in the first half of the year, while its EBITDA exploded by 145%. “The Ebitda guidance for H1 2021 is raised to € 850m, against € 600m previously”. Portzamparc considers this forecast to be “still cautious” and expects € 953 million. The valuation is considered undemanding with an EV / Ebitda ratio of 3.5 against a five-year average of 4.8. The PE is at 4.4 in 2021 against a five-year average of 20.2.





Next event: publication of third quarter revenue on October 25, 2021.

LISI: strengthen with a target price of 30.80 euros

The Nantes research department intends to take advantage of the “disappointing performance of the Group since the very good publication of results in the first half of the year”. The automotive branch, in difficulty, will be able to count on the support of an aeronautical sector which does not suffer “from any disruption of supply in its supply chain and benefits from an increase in production of the Airbus A320”. This increased from 45 per month at the end of 2021 against 60 per month in the second quarter of 2022. The turnover for the third quarter of 2021 was 294 million euros for the Aero branch, up 2.4%. The EV / CA ratio stands at 1.1 for 2022; 6.6 for EV / Ebitda and 13.2 for EV / Ebit. An interesting choice for those who wish to take advantage of the recovery of the aeronautics sector

Next event: publication of third quarter sales on October 21, 2021.

Trigano: buy with a target price of 215 euros

Trigano continues to ride post-containment travel hints. Its merger with Adria has enabled it to exceed 20% of market share in Germany, while the American Thor “confirms its loss of ground in Europe”. The French caravan maker is expected to post double-digit growth in 2021-2022 and a record EBIT margin of 12.6%, according to Portzamparc. “Risks exist in the supply chain (2K chassis to date), but management is reaffirming its negotiating strength and its relationship with Stellantis”. The valuation of the Group is also rewarded with an “undemanding” with a EV / Ebit ratio of 6.6 in 2021-2022, against a five-year average of 10.6. The share also benefits from a discount on the peers: -28% compared to the EV / Ebit ratio for Knaus and -14% for Thor.

Next event: publication of annual results on November 22, 2021.

Vetoquinol: buy with a price target of 151 euros

Vetoquinol is benefiting from “strong post-Covid momentum”, in particular in its companion animals segment. The market is “very well oriented” with many players in the sector raising their organic growth objective: Zoetis goes from 10.5 to 13.5%, Merck from 12 to 14%, Virbac from 3-5% to 14- 17% … The revenue forecast for the year 2021 is raised from 510.7 million to 519.5 million euros. The Factset consensus is at 509 million euros. The margin on the Ebitda of the pharmaceutical company is heading “to a record level” at 18.8%, against 15.3% a year earlier. M&A transactions and the new strategic plan for 2022 are the two main catalysts. The EV / EBIT ratio is estimated at 18.2 in 2021 and is subject to a discount on peers of around 34%. His PER is estimated at 25.1.

Next event: publication of third quarter revenue on October 14, 2021.