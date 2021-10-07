SNCF offers an alternative offer

After several weeks of protest on the part of Medef 54, the chamber of commerce of Meurthe-et-Moselle, local elected officials from all political stripes, and not only from Nancy and its metropolis, the SNCF has decided to break the silence this Wednesday, October 6 by making proposals.

In a press release, SNCF Voyageurs does not announce the maintenance of the TGV Ouigo between Nancy and Paris. She does not go back on this deletion from this month of December. She explains that she is replacing it with an Inoui TGV. And that it increases the number of back and forth trips from 7.5 per day to 9 per day.

SNCF Voyageurs therefore announces that “the proposed price range will be very accessible, ranging from a minimum of € 20 to prices capped at a maximum of € 39 in second class for holders of the Advantage card, including at the last minute and during peak periods” .

In addition, it proposes: “The number of places offered at a price of € 25 or less will be significantly increased. They will represent 250,000 spaces in the first quarter of 2022 for travelers with an Advantage card. In addition, 50,000 of these 250,000 seats will also be available at these rates to travelers without a card. “

Third announcement from SNCF Voyageurs: “The number of trains accessible to young people with a TGV Max subscription will be increased by 40%. “