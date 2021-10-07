Soaring gas prices: understanding Russia’s role in 5 questions

Posted on Oct 7, 2021 8:01 AMUpdated Oct 7, 2021, 9:29 AM

Gas prices continue to soar. This Wednesday, they soared another 25% on European markets to reach a historic record. All eyes are now on Russia, a gas giant and a central partner of Europeans. We take a look back at the role this country plays in this energy crisis.

1. What is the weight of Russia in European imports of natural gas?

Confronted with primary energy production declining in relation to its consumption, Europe finds itself in a situation of dependence on imports. In 2018 (latest Eurostat figures available), 58.2% of the EU’s gross energy available came from imported sources. “The largest net importers of energy in absolute figures have been Germany, Italy, France and Spain”, underlines Eurostat. France imports 99% of the natural gas it consumes.

In this equation, Russia plays a central role: whether it is coal, crude oil or gas, it is the EU’s largest supplier. Concerning more specifically natural gas, Russia’s share in EU imports increased over the decade 2008-2018 to reach 40.4%. The country is far ahead of Norway, second supplier (18.1%), and Algeria, third (11.8%).

“Russia is a gas giant with the largest proven reserves, a production which ranks it second in the world behind the United States and is the world’s leading exporter,” recalls Francis Perrin, research director at IRIS. The Russian giant Gazprom holds the monopoly on pipeline exports to the European Union.

2. Is Russia responsible for the current gas crisis?

Voices are raised to accuse Moscow of not opening the gas taps sufficiently. A criticism relayed at the end of September by the International Energy Agency (IEA). “Based on the information available, Russia is fulfilling its long-term contracts with European countries. But its exports to Europe are down compared to their 2019 levels, ”assured the Paris-based agency. More directly, the US Minister of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, spoke of a “manipulation” of gas prices.

Besides the desire to profit from the high prices, the interests for Russia would be manifold. “Moscow could have: wanted to show that the Nord Stream 2, the gas pipeline that connects Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, is essential; “Punish” Europeans for trying to diversify their gas supplies and develop LNG import projects; and to rejoice at the inconsistency of the European Union which shouts haro on fossil fuels, of which natural gas is part, and which, at the same time, calls for more deliveries of this source of energy which it claims to want to get rid of », Decrypts Francis Perrin.

“In all these assumptions, one can think that the Russian leaders and Gazprom are not dissatisfied with the current situation of the gas market”, adds the latter. The IEA urged Russia to “do more” to increase gas availability in Europe and “ensure that stocks are filled to adequate levels in preparation for the winter heating season”.





3. What is Moscow’s point of view?

Russia brushes aside these criticisms. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that there was “absolutely no role for Russia in what is happening on the gas market”. And to point the finger at “the way in which the economy is recovering, the fact that the demand for energy resources is increasing, as well as the fact that gas stocks have not been replenished”. Gazprom complies, according to him, with all of its obligations.

President Vladimir Putin went a step further in his explanations. Europe has, according to him, made a mistake by reducing the share of long-term contracts on natural gas and by favoring purchases on the spot market where prices have recently skyrocketed. “The practice of our European partners has once again confirmed that they have made mistakes. We discussed the previous contracts of the European Commission and all its attention was focused on the elimination of long-term contracts. The goal was a transition to the gas spot market. And it is becoming evident today that this choice was a mistake, ”he explained.

4. What solutions does Russia offer?

Vladimir Putin hinted that Gazprom could increase its supplies to Europe, notably via Ukraine. “There has never been a single case in history where Gazprom has refused to increase the supply to its consumers if they submit appropriate orders,” he said on Wednesday, relieving consumers in the process. stock markets.

The Russian president said that Russian gas sales to Europe could thus reach a new record this year and transit via Ukraine should exceed the volumes agreed in Gazprom’s contract with Kiev. Shortly before, Dmitry Peskov recalled that Gazprom’s exports to Europe were already close to their records. The group’s gas production in 2021 is expected to exceed 510 billion cubic meters, a level not seen in a decade.

Moscow has also said it is “ready to talk about new long-term contracts” with its European customers, contracts which can cover periods of around 25 years. “It remains to be seen what it will really be in the facts and, if so, within what time frame”, notes Francis Perrin.

5. What role can the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline play?

Nord Stream 2 is supposed to increase the supply of Russian gas in Europe. Its construction, very controversial, was completed on September 10 and its filling began in early October, according to Russian authorities. Ultimately, the pipeline will be able to supply the old continent to the tune of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. With the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, completed in 2011, Gazprom claims it can supply 110 billion cubic meters of gas per year via the Baltic Sea, in addition to the pipelines that cross eastern and central Europe.

In the meantime, his detractors in Europe as in the United States, regret seeing the success of a project which will further increase European dependence on Moscow.