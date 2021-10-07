Spain brings down Italy and reaches the final!

Italy received Spain this Wednesday in Milan, the scene of this first semi-final of the League of Nations. Unsurprisingly, Mancini had a team very close to the one that was crowned European champion at Wembley three months ago. He organized his 4-3-3 around the trio in the middle Jorginho-Verratti-Barella. In front of Insigne was lined up because of the injuries of Immobile and Belotti. Opposite also Luis Enrique presented a team without a real number 9 since Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres and Sarabia started, just like the very young Gavi in ​​the midfield.

The Spanish pocket midfielder, the earliest new international in the history of the Spanish selection, quickly justified the choice of his coach. His first loss of the ball offered an opportunity to Chiesa (5th) but he recovered well afterwards, marching on the opposing collective. In this first semi-final, La Roja quickly took control of the debates. After a wasted opportunity on this center back from Sarabia (13th), Oyarzabal deposited a millimeter center for Torres’ shin, who sent the leather successfully flush with the post (0-1, 17th).





Bonucci’s expulsion changed a lot of things

In the process, Donnarumma, copiously whistled by San Siro, was frightened by throwing the ball with his hands on his post, and owed his rescue only to a disaster release from Bonucci (19th). The Italian ordeal, however, was only just beginning. Captain Bonucci received a first warning (30th), then a second for a nudge on Busquets (42nd), leaving his partners to ten. The match had definitely changed because between the two boxes, the Squadra Azzurra had two huge chances by Bernadeschi (35th) and especially Insigne (36th), unable to hang the frame alone against Unai Simon (36th).

Just before the break, La Roja made a collective number resulting in a new perfect cross from Oyarzabal for the head this time from Torres (0-2, 45th + 2). The second period was for a long time a slow agony of the Transalpines. There was this post from Chiesa at a closed angle (61st) but Italy did not seem able to compete in the face of twirling Spaniards. The latter even lacked realism with these situations of Oyarzabal (63rd), and especially Marcos Alonso and Bryan Gil (78th).

They almost regretted it because they scared each other in the last minutes, guilty of a big mistake – a throwback from Pino badly supported towards Pau Torres – offering a ready-made assist to Chiesa for the goal of the incoming Lorenzo Pellegrini (1-2, 83rd). This late reduction in the score will ultimately only have fostered vain hope. La Roja secures a prestigious 2-1 victory and ends the streak of 37 consecutive games without defeat of the European champion, while advancing to the final of the League of Nations. It will be against France or Belgium.

