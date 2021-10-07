Spain brings down Italy / Nations League (1/2 final)

The first semi-final of the League of Nations saw Spain defeat Italy without too many penalties (2-1). Ferran Torres scored both goals of the match.

The European champion has fallen. After almost three years of invincibility, the Squadra Azzurra had to drop the flag this Wednesday on the occasion of its Nations League semi-final. Despite the home advantage, Roberto Mancini’s side have never been able to challenge the opposing superiority. The reduction of the score to ten minutes from the end gave him the right to hope but it was more of a miracle than of any start.

Ferran Torres and Oyarzabal, the winning pair

It was Leonardo Bonucci who weighed down the transalpine selection by taking two yellows in the space of twelve minutes (30e and 42e). Despite his experience, the Juventus defender has committed preventable faults and his team paid a heavy price for it. Already seriously abused when they were at 11, the Italians were completely powerless with one less man. In these circumstances, it was even a feat not to have bowed except by a goal gap.

⏰ RESULT ⏰ 🇪🇸 Spain reach final after beating European champions in Milan

🇮🇹 Italy suffer first defeat in 38 games 🤔 Who impressed you at Stadio San Siro?#NationsLeague – UEFA Nations League (@ EURO2024) October 6, 2021

The Azzurri only gave in twice in the end. And it is the duo Ferran Torres – Mikel Oyarzabal who took charge of exploiting their defensive deficiencies. The first in the role of the goalscorer and the second in that of the passer. The opening of the scoring occurred from the 17the minute with a cross strike from the City winger who cheated Gianluigi Donnarumma.





The PSG goalkeeper then delayed the break by intervening on a shot from Marcos Alonso (19e) before being saved by Giorgio Chiellini (19e), but he could not do anything at the 45e when Torres found himself back at the finish with a head smashed up close, concluding with a nice move from his own. It was 2-0 at the break, and we were ready to bet that the score would get worse when we returned from the locker room.

Italy believed in a return to the end

That was not the case. Despite an obvious control, La Roja, led by its young shoots such as Gavi and Yeremi Pino, was not able to add to the bill. Oyarzabal missed two clear chances (37e and 63e), thus missing the opportunity to kill all suspense for good. Misses that the Real Sociedad player feared having to regret when a counter led by Federico Chiesa after a Spanish corner resulted in a goal from Lorenzo Pellegrini (83e). Fortunately for him, it was ultimately of no consequence to the fate of the tussle.

Italy, which could have scored by Bernardeschi (34e) and Badge (35e) when the balance of power was a little less unbalanced, therefore failed to avoid its first setback in 37 matches despite this late revolt. She will not win the League of Nations after winning the Euro. Spain, on the other hand, can hope to claim their first title since 2012. It is only one game away from a consecration. Its last pitfall will be either France or Belgium, which clash on Wednesday in Turin.

