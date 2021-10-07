Spain in turn wants to regulate rents

The Spanish government will unveil a series of measures to regulate rents, as part of an agreement between the two parties of the ruling left coalition paving the way for the draft budget. Residential property prices rose sharply during the health crisis in Spain, due to an imbalance between demand and supply of housing.

Between 2015 and 2020, they climbed 28%, according to Eurostat. Ditto for rents which have soared by more than 53% between 2014 and 2020 in the country, according to the property portal Idealista. Before falling by nearly 3% in 2021. This situation had pushed the inhabitants of several cities to demonstrate in the spring to demand a regulation of rents.

The measures were endorsed after tense negotiations between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialist Party and his radical left ally Podemos. They must be officially adopted Thursday in the Council of Ministers and will allow a “unprecedented advance“In access to housing for all inhabitants, and in particular people”the most vulnerable“, of which “young people», Assured Pedro Sanchez during an economic forum. According to the Minister of Equality Irene Montero, member of Podemos, party of the radical left, the text goes in particular “forcing large landlords to lower the price of rents“In case of level”abusive“. This will allow “fight against speculators“, She judged on Twitter.





The ley obligará a los grandes propietarios a bajar los precios abusivos de los alquileres. Vivienda pública y protección contra los desahucios. Garantizar la vivienda como derecho y frenar a buitres y especuladores. Mi reconocimiento al tesón de @ionebelarra ¡Sí se puede! – Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) October 5, 2021

The government did not specify at this stage the nature of the mechanism it intended to implement to regulate these rents, nor the type of owners who will be concerned. But this measure could result in a framework for rents for owners of more than 10 homes, based on the rental benchmarks, implemented in 2020, according to the daily El Pais. In addition to this measure, a “law on housing” should endorse the construction of nearly 20,000 social housing – with the rehabilitation of “entire neighborhoods”, according to the executive – for an amount of one billion euros.

It also provides subsidies for owners who agree to rehabilitate their homes, and aid of 250 euros per month for two years for young people with limited resources. “For the most vulnerable families“, This device may”be supplemented by more direct aid of up to 40%Of the rent, the government said.