Spain: the first very remark of “the abnormal” Gavi – football

At 17 years and 62 days, midfielder Gavi became the youngest holder in the history of the Spanish team against Italy (2-1) in the semi-final of the Nations League on Wednesday. And the talent of FC Barcelona made an impressive performance.

Gavi was brilliant for his debut with La Roja.

Gavi not only made history, he also won over his world! Titularized by the selection of the Spain team Luis Enrique to challenge Italy (2-1) on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Nations League, the midfielder became the youngest holder in the history of the Roja.

For his first, the 17-year-old and 62-day-old boy had inevitably a huge pressure on the shoulders. And yet, on the field, the talent of FC Barcelona displayed a rather incredible relaxation.

Gavi has punctured the screen

Backed by the experiences of Sergio Busquets and Koke in the midfield, Gavi was really out of his mind by taking the best part in his duel with Marco Verratti. Particularly fair technically, the native of Los Palacios y Villafranca has also had an impressive activity to guide the game of his country. Rated 7/10 by the writing of Maxifoot (see Dbrief and Notes here), the Bara prodigy received compliments from his coach.





He already embodies the present of Spain, but he must be treated with normalcy and authenticity. It’s abnormal for him to play like that. He is a player with personality, with remarkable physical conditions and qualities suited to our style of play. Gavi has been standard, but that is not normal. It is something exceptional. We are already talking about an unusual case, he is playing as in his garden. He is the future of the national team, like many other players, how Enrique faced the press.

Mancini was also impressed

With 7 appearances for Bara this season, Gavi has already demonstrated his club talent. But such a level of competition, in the context of a major international meeting, he impressed with his maturity and his ability to raise his output. For a 17-year-old, Gavi is already a great player. He is really very good. Spain has great talents, generation after generation. This country is very lucky to have such players, analyzed the transalpine technician Roberto Mancini. A superb evening for the start of a very great career?

What do you think of Gavi’s premiere with Spain? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …