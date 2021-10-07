Spain – Visiting hospital, a young woman diagnosed as being ill with homosexuality

The Guardian reports that a young woman admitted to hospital was told that her illness was her homosexuality …

One might believe this information reported from another time, but this situation did take place, this Monday, October 4, in Murcia in Spain. Having come to the Sofia Reina hospital for gynecological problems, a 19-year-old young woman was diagnosed with the following statement: “Current illness: homosexuality”. “At first I found it funny, but it’s not”, she said.





This did not fail to react. In particular the mother of the patient and LGBT associations, who asked the hospital for explanations. Alerted to this situation, the LGBT collective Galctyco lodged an official complaint with the regional government of Murcia, the regional health ministry and the regional health service.

Responding to questions from the media elDiario.es, the spokesperson for the regional health service indicated that an error had been made “at the time the patient details were collected”. He also explained that “all necessary steps would be taken to establish the facts correctly and proceed accordingly.” And to add that the hospital would apologize to the patient.