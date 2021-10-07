Squid Game: a danger for the playgrounds?

Trendy on social networks, Squid Game brings out some dangerous behaviors among young people.

In just a few weeks, Squid Game became a resounding success for the N Rouge. The Korean series focuses on a deadly game in the Hunger Games and follows the adventures of its participants. To win 456 billion Won (33 million euros), they must win several games inspired by childhood. They will quickly discover that elimination is synonymous with death.

On social networks like TikTok, the series is mentioned very often. Some videos have accumulated no less than 13 million views on the Chinese social network. Several challenges have also emerged, notably inspired by the cake test. the #SquidGameChallenge single-handedly reaches the 23.3 million views.





But the phenomenon is exported beyond TikTok and is also invited in the playgrounds. In Belgium, several primary school students have taken part in a somewhat special part of the sun 1,2,3. Unlike the series, the outcome of the game is not fatal, but it is nonetheless dangerous. In the municipal school of Erquelinnes, children tell RTBF that “Pupils play at 1,2,3 sun and if one of them moves, he gets whipped with a cord”.

A dangerous game

Alerted to this practice, the teaching team quickly took steps to put an end to this dangerous trend. “We brought the children together, we discussed. We explained to them that it was dangerous, that it should not happen again in a playground or even at home ” explains a teacher to our Belgian colleagues.

We can therefore only recall too often that Squid Game is not recommended for young audiences and that it is possible to prevent our dear little blondes from accessing this kind of content on Netflix. To do this, simply create a child account. He can only have access to films and TV series intended for children under 12 years old. You will then need to configure a pin code to secure access to your profile.