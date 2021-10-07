Stéphane Tapie very moved: the moving images of his father’s coffin entering the Velodrome stadium

This Thursday, October 7, the Marseillais paid tribute to Bernard Tapie, who died on October 3. The businessman’s coffin paraded on the lawn of the Stade Vélodrome, to the cheers of supporters.

Sunday October 3, Bernard Tapie passed away at the age of 78. Suffering from double cancer of the stomach and the esophagus for several years, he had seen his state of health decline sharply in recent months. Four days after his disappearance, the family of Bernard Tapie wanted to bring back the former boss of OM “his home”, in Marseille. This Thursday, more than 5,000 fans came to the Stade Vélodrome to say their goodbyes “to the only Parisian (whom they have) adopted“. During the tribute, the coffin of Bernard Tapie paraded on the lawn of the stadium, accompanied by the singing of the supporters and by the song Jump of Van Halen, the anthem of the OM. Stéphane Tapie, who attended the tribute in the company of his family, spoke at the microphone of BFMTV after the ceremony. “Summarize it in one word? The boss“said the columnist of TPMP, moved. “Afterwards, I said that I would bring him home … He is at home. The supporters were there, Longoria (the president of OM) welcomed us with open arms. The players too. He would be proud. . And he’s proud. He’s there, he’s on the pitch. From time to time there will be magic tackles that will come out of the pitch. He’s at home. It was a communion between them and their boss, as they did. say. “

Stéphane Tapie, comforted by Pablo Longoria, OM boss

During the ceremony, an image strongly marked the public, namely the complicity between Stéphane Tapie, son of the former boss of OM and Pablo Longoria, the current club boss. After a few hugs, the two men whispered a few words in their ears, while in the background, we can hear the supporters chanting “Lurking! Lurking! Lurking!“

