Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Stock Exchange – Friday, October 8, 2021

(AOF) – Argan

Argan is launching work on a new logistics site of 14,000 square meters in the Bolbec / St Jean de la Neuville business area (76) located about twenty kilometers from the port of Le Havre via the A29 motorway. Didactic, a Norman company based in Etainhus, about fifteen kilometers from the Bolbec St Jean business area, (76), is committed to a long-term BEFA. This mid-sized company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of single-use medical devices will take possession of its new premises in September 2022.

Eutelsat

Eutelsat Communications and Deutsche Telekom have announced the signing of an agreement for the distribution by the German telecommunications operator of broadband satellite services via the Eutelsat Konnect satellite. The signed agreement provides for the marketing of these high-speed Internet offers to German households with reduced Internet connection, from the end of 2021. Deutsche Telekom and Eutelsat have also agreed to consider the possibility of expanding their partnership. in the future.

Integragen

The company will publish its results for the first half of the year.





Nacon

Nacon announces that it has finalized the signing of an acquisition protocol for 100% of the studio Ishtar Games. This operation will be accompanied by the creation of the Ishtar label in order to develop the creation and marketing of so-called “independent” games with high potential. This new external growth operation makes it possible to consolidate the 2023 plan, but also to develop the independent games segment within the Nacon group. The final completion of the transaction remains subject to the lifting of the usual conditions precedent.

Savencia

Savencia Fromage & Dairy announced Thursday evening the acquisition of Hope, one of the leading brands of hummus and other plant-based dips, located in Colorado (USA). This acquisition, the amount of which has not been disclosed, integrates the Hope Foods plant in Louisville, where its hummus and nut-based dips are made. Hope Foods was founded over 10 years ago in Boudler Colorado, where the company began selling its artisanal hummus production in the town market. “Today, Hope is the No. 1 organic hummus in the United States,” said Savencia.