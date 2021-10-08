studies confirm the decrease after 2 months of the immunity conferred by the Pfizer vaccine – RT in english

Two studies in Israel and Qatar confirm that immune protection from Pfizer / BioNTech’s anti-Covid-19 vaccine wanes after about two months. Scientists therefore warn against a potential epidemic resumption.

Two studies published on October 6 confirm that the immune protection due to a complete vaccination schedule with the Pfizer / BioNTech anti-Covid-19 vaccine declines after about two months. However, protection against some form of serious illness, hospitalization and death remains important.

As CNN reports, these studies were conducted in Israel and Qatar and published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The Israeli study involved 4,800 healthcare workers and showed that antibody levels decline rapidly after two doses of the vaccine, “especially in men, people 65 years of age or older, and people who are immunocompromised.” Dr Gili Regev-Yochay and colleagues at Sheba medical center commented on their research: “Published work on many vaccines – such as those against measles, mumps and rubella – has shown a slight decrease from 5 to 10% of neutralizing antibody levels each year […] We found that a significant and rapid decrease in humoral immunity due to the vaccine [de Pfizer] BNT162b2 was observed in the months following vaccination. “

The study also indicates that immunity is particularly strong in people who have recovered from a Covid-19 infection and then been vaccinated. “Overall, the evidence accumulated in our study and others shows that long-term humoral immunity and vaccine efficacy in previously infected people was greater than in people who received two doses of the vaccine.” , specify the scientists.





A drop in immunity that could increase the appearance of new epidemic waves

The second study, carried out in Qatar, looked at the Covid-19 infections that took place in this small country of 2.8 million inhabitants where more than 75% of the population is vaccinated – mainly with the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, as CNN also points out. “Protection against infection induced by BNT162b2 develops rapidly after the first dose, peaks in the first month after the second dose, and then gradually wears off over the following months,” wrote Laith Abu-Raddad. and his colleagues. “This decrease seems to accelerate after the fourth month, reaching a low level of around 20% in the following months”, they specified, indicating however that the protection against hospitalization and death remains higher than 90%.

Much of the vaccinated population could lose protection against infection in the coming months, possibly increasing the potential for further epidemic waves

Armed with this information, the scientists behind the study therefore warn against a possible epidemic resumption: “These results suggest that a large part of the vaccinated population could lose its protection against infection in the months to coming, perhaps increasing the potential for further epidemic waves. “

Pfizer had already recognized that the immunity conferred by the first two doses of its vaccine began to wear off after a few months, as the American media recalled. On September 17, an advisory committee of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – the United States Medicines Agency – has spoken out against injecting a third booster dose of Pfizer / BioNTech’s anti-Covid vaccine to the entire American population. On the other hand, he was favorable to this injection for all Americans over 65 years of age or at risk, including caregivers. This is a setback for President Joe Biden, who wanted a recall campaign for all people vaccinated against the coronavirus.

While the idea of ​​the usefulness of a third dose is still debated in France, the head of the fight against the coronavirus in Israel called on his fellow citizens on September 4 to prepare for a fourth injection of the vaccine.